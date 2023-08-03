Doncaster Rovers net injury boost ahead of Harrogate Town curtain-raiser

Zain Westbrooke is the only player unavailable for Saturday’s visit of Harrogate Town due to a hamstring injury picked up earlier in pre-season.

Jon Taylor and Kyle Hurst both missed Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly at Huddersfield, having been pencilled in to play, but are in contention for selection.

McCann said: “We are OK. We’re hoping to have nearly everyone available, maybe apart from Zain Westbrooke, who is just coming back from injury.

Doncaster Rovers' Kyle Hurst turns away from Scunthorpe United's Dean Rance.

"But we are looking quite good on the injury front, which is pleasing.”

McCann has been careful to avoid his players picking up injuries throughout pre-season, especially those coming back from long-term setbacks.

On winger Taylor, who has spent the majority of the last two years sidelined, McCann said: “He’s great, the best he’s been, I think he said himself, for a couple of years.

"It’s a massive plus for us.”

Tom Anderson played his first 45 minutes of action in four months on Tuesday and has been pencilled in to play for 60 minutes in Doncaster’s Carabao Cup first round match against Hull City next week.

McCann is “absolutely” sure of his starting XI this weekend and said it would not be dictated by their opponents’ threats.

He added: “It’s down to what we want to do on the game.

"I always had a thought in my mind about the team I wanted to play but then you want people to produce in the games in pre-season and in training.

"I’ve been really pleased with pre-season. I think the lads have gradually got better.

"We are nowhere near where we need to be yet, that’ll take a bit of time, but we are definitely getting better.”

McCann admitted the start of the season had been a long time coming since his return to the club was confirmed in May.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It feels like it’s been a long time since I came back.