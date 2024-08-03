Doncaster Rovers name team to face Rotherham United as midfielder included in squad for first time

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 14:22 BST
Doncaster Rovers have named their team to face Rotherham United in their final pre-season friendly (3pm).

Defender Tom Anderson returns to the starting XI for the first time since Stamford at the start of pre-season. He partners Richard Wood, who is star of today given this game is acting as his testimonial.

Midfielder Harry Clifton, recruited this summer from Grimsby, is included in the squad for the first time and is one of the substitutes. Ben Close is not involved today as he continues his rehab from injury. George Miller is not included.

Rovers: Lawlor, Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Hurst, Gibson, Ironside, Molyneux.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Oram, Olowu, McGrath, Flint, Senior, Nixon, Clifton, Westbrooke, Sbarra, Yeboah, Sharp.

