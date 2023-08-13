News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers must respond to Newport County thrashing against Mansfield Town says midfielder

Harrison Biggins says Doncaster Rovers must produce a response to Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Newport County when they host Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Rovers were embarrassed in South Wales after shipping three goals inside the opening 21 minutes, with Newport boss Graham Coughlan claiming his side “could have come in five or six goals (ahead)” at half time.

Doncaster conceded again four minutes after the restart to kill any faint hopes of a comeback.

“We are going to have to put our heads together,” said Biggins.

Doncaster Rovers' Harrison Biggins sends a free-kick into the stands at Newport County.
Doncaster Rovers' Harrison Biggins sends a free-kick into the stands at Newport County.
"We will make sure we do everything possible to bounce back. We do need a response, this is not how we envisioned the season to start - with two defeats."

Doncaster are bottom of League Two with a minus-five goal difference after their opening two matches.

Their boss, Grant McCann, admitted he did not see his side getting back into the game when they came in 3-0 down at half time.

“We have got a good group,” said Biggins.

"You do have bad days, unfortunately Saturday was a really bad day.

"It's just not us as a group. There's probably not a lot of positives at all to take out of it, which is so disappointing.

"We have got to show a reaction now and thankfully there's another game in three days time.

"It's a long season and we will definitely get better, starting Monday morning."

Mansfield head into Tuesday’s game full of confidence after beating Morecambe 3-0 on Saturday.

Nigel Clough’s side have yet to taste defeat this season.

