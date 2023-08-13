Rovers were embarrassed in South Wales after shipping three goals inside the opening 21 minutes, with Newport boss Graham Coughlan claiming his side “could have come in five or six goals (ahead)” at half time.

Doncaster conceded again four minutes after the restart to kill any faint hopes of a comeback.

“We are going to have to put our heads together,” said Biggins.

Doncaster Rovers' Harrison Biggins sends a free-kick into the stands at Newport County.

"We will make sure we do everything possible to bounce back. We do need a response, this is not how we envisioned the season to start - with two defeats."

Doncaster are bottom of League Two with a minus-five goal difference after their opening two matches.

“We have got a good group,” said Biggins.

"You do have bad days, unfortunately Saturday was a really bad day.

"It's just not us as a group. There's probably not a lot of positives at all to take out of it, which is so disappointing.

"We have got to show a reaction now and thankfully there's another game in three days time.

"It's a long season and we will definitely get better, starting Monday morning."

Mansfield head into Tuesday’s game full of confidence after beating Morecambe 3-0 on Saturday.