Doncaster Rovers must improve consistency in promotion push, midfielder admits
Doncaster Rovers must put a stop to their inconsistent form if they are to achieve their ambition of promotion this season, says midfielder Ben Close.
Rovers, who take on Crawley Town tomorrow, have been hamstrung by their failure to build on positive performances and results this term.
Still, Danny Schofield's side are just one point outside the League Two play-off places and could move up six places to fourth with a win in Sussex.
Close said: "We want to have less of those disappointments and start putting more runs together where we win three, four, five games in a row.
"If we want to get to where we want to be at the end of the season we have got to start putting runs together."
Doncaster have made no secret of their aim to return to League One at the first attempt.
The club would also be financially better off back in the third tier.
Although they lost 1-0 to league leaders Leyton Orient last time out, Close insisted confidence remains high within the squad after two wins in three.
He said: "Off the last few performances we have got to look at every game like a winnable game.
"It's tough to know what to expect from a club with difficulties like theirs (Crawley) so we have to focus on ourselves."
Close added: "The performance and win against Carlisle, who were fourth and on a good run, and the performance against Leyton Orient, does give us confidence.
"I can feel that in the squad at the moment. Hopefully we can show that on Saturday and for the rest of the season."