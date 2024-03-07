Owen Bailey is in danger of receiving a two-game ban.

Grant McCann's side welcome the Railwaymen to DN4 looking for a third straight home victory. When it comes to discipline, Rovers have been pretty well-behaved this term. They've received just one red card all season - Tommy Rowe's dismissal against Swindon last September.

And in terms of bookings, they have picked up 74 so far - a far cry from the 87 dished out to Morecambe and Accrington Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the cautions can add up and prove to be costly for players.

FA disciplinary rules mean players are punished for accumulating five, 10, 15 and 20 yellow cards throughout a season, with various cut-off points for each unwanted milestone where such sanctions no longer apply depending on the league the team plays in.

The threshold for a one-game ban has long gone, with players incurring this punishment if they pick up five yellows before the completion of their team's 19th league fixture.

However, players will receive a two-game ban if they have amassed ten or more bookings by the 37-game mark. For Rovers, they have currently played 35 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Bailey will no doubt be watching his step, with the midfielder currently on eight yellows. Three of those have come in the last five matches and if he is booked both on Saturday and then against Colchester next Tuesday he'll automatically receive a two-game ban.