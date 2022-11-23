Doncaster Rovers midfielder ruled out for weeks as teammate set for scan

There was considerable concern for the winger when he went down unchallenged and yelling in pain in the second half of Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Colchester United.

But the injury to his knee is not as bad as first feared.

Schofield said: "Aidan actually came out of it OK.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Aidan Barlow will be out for weeks, rather than months.

"There's no structural damage in terms of cruciate ligament or medial. All of that is fine.

"He jumped out of it before he put too much pressure on it, but there is something in there which has caused a little bit of damage.”

On the timescale for his recovery, Schofield said: “It’s going to set him back for over a month, I don’t think it’s too much longer than that.

"It’s good news because I think we were fearing the worst. I am really pleased for Aidan and I saw him yesterday (Tuesday) with a big smile on his face, which tells you a lot.”

Luke Molyneux was also taken off at half-time against the U’s after injuring his knee.

Schofield said: "At first it wasn't too much of a scare.

"He's going for a scan over the next couple of days, just to clear some things up, but we are fairly optimistic that will be OK.”

Doncaster have no other fresh injury concerns at present.

