Doncaster Rovers midfielder needs crutches after Colchester United injury

Barlow fell to the ground in pain after he felt discomfort in his leg while running unopposed with the ball in the second half at the JobServe Community Stadium.

The winger, who has missed the majority of the season through injury, was making just his second league appearance of the campaign.

Doncaster’s head coach Danny Schofield said: “I have not spoken to Michael (McBride, physio) yet, he (Barlow) has just entered the changing room on crutches.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Aidan Barlow.

"It looks an innocuous one. I think it’s how he landed. We will have to assess him and see how he is.”

Barlow was a half-time substitute for Luke Molyneux, who ironically was replaced after suffering an injury.

On Molyneux, Schofield said: “He just took a whack on his knee.

"I think he made a run down the right, he was saying, tried to cross the ball and there was a collision.

"That will be assessed and we will see how he is.”

Schofield admitted the performance and result against previously rock-bottom Colchester took him by complete surprise.

Rovers had a full week of training to prepare for the U’s, who had not won in eight games, and came into the clash on the back of their best showing of the season in the 3-1 win over Grimsby Town last weekend.

Schofield said: “The week has been really positive, like every week.

"We were really well prepared. The mindset of the players has been really positive, we did nothing different from the Grimsby week build-up."

Colchester scored three stunning goals through Alex Newby, teenage striker Samson Tovide and Luke Hannant to send Doncaster home empty-handed.

Despite winning their last two games in the league, the visitors failed to register an effort on goal in Essex.

Schofield said: “In the first half, although there wasn’t a shot on target, I saw lots of good moments.

"In the second half, particularly when the second goal went in, I think they sat very deep, allowed us to have the ball, and we didn’t have the answers to create much.