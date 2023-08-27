Rovers are still looking for their first league win following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to MK Dons.

They put in an improved display in the second half at Stadium MK, which it is hoped will set the benchmark moving forward.

"We are still a confident group in there (the dressing room),” said Westbrooke after the match.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Zain Westbrooke puts the ball in the box against MK Dons.

"We saw a lot of positive signs and I think the fans could see that as well.

“It will come.”

Everton have opened the new season with two defeats from their opening two matches.

Plenty will see Wednesday's cup tie as an unnecessary distraction for both sides, with the more important matter of the league to think about.

Still, a bumper crowd is expected at the Eco-Power Stadium for the televised clash.

"It’s a game everyone can get up for and it’s another chance to work on things with that ‘no fear’ element, playing against a Premier League team," added former Brentford youngster Westbrooke, who hopes to be part of a cup upset for the first time in his career against the Toffees.

"We need to really work on what we were doing in that second half, so come the league games we’re doing that.”

Westbrooke joined Doncaster Rovers in March, two months after his exit from Evertonian Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

"I count myself lucky that I found Doncaster at the time I did because it felt like the right place for me to get back into football and get my love back for the game,” said the 26-year-old.

"I’ve been enjoying my football again since I came here at the back end of last season. It reignited that flame.

"It’s a great group here, great staff, and it’s positive.

"We haven’t had a great start to the season but there’s still high expectations in that dressing room for us to be up there come the end of the season.”