Doncaster Rovers midfielder lands United States loan move

Williams has joined Rochester New York, a club part-owned by Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who will compete in the third tier of United States football in their coming season.

On the move, he said: “I’m delighted to join RNYFC and to start a new chapter for myself and the club.

“Having spoken to the people at the club, I’m looking forward to working hard with everyone and having a successful start to the season.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Williams

Based in the upstate New York city of Rochester, RNY have been on hiatus for the last four years but will return to active competition this year.

Boss Bruno Baltazar believes Williams will have a big impact on his squad.

“Ed is a highly experienced and versatile attacking wide midieder, bringing his knowledge from English football to the team.

“He is an unpredictable and talented player.”

The 26-year-old has found opportunities with Rovers limited since joining from non-league Kidderminster Harriers in the summer of 2020. Just two of his 17 appearances last season were starts while he has featured on three occasions this term.

Along with Omar Bogle, he was exiled by previous boss Richie Wellens after failing to secure a move away from the club in the summer, but was brought back into the fold by Gary McSheffrey in December.

Williams is out of contract with Rovers in the summer, which is when his loan move to Rochester is currently set to end.

*