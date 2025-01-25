Doncaster Rovers midfielder Joe Sbarra reflects on his 'sink or swim' moment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joe Sbarra readily admits his first six months at Doncaster Rovers haven't gone entirely according to plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sbarra, 26, was Rovers' first signing of what proved to be a busy summer in DN4, arriving from non-league side Solihull Moors after Grant McCann saw off plenty of competitors for his signature.

But heading into the final few months of the campaign, Sbarra has started just three of a possible 26 league games. He has mostly been used as an impact sub but has struggled for consistent game time in what is a fierce and tight promotion battle in League Two. He has fared slightly better in the cups, notching his first goal in Rovers colours in the EFL Trophy and chucking in a few assists to boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And recent weeks have seen him win back a starting spot. He set up Luke Molyneux for a goal in the FA Cup tie at Hull City and then kept a starting role for the gritty win down at Gillingham last weekend.

He says being thrown in at the deep end at Hull, after only a handful of minutes in the weeks prior to that, was his 'sink or swim' moment.

"I don't think I'd really been in the squad much but then he put me straight in for the Hull game, which was a massive game for the club," Sbarra said ahead of today's home clash with Harrogate Town.

"It puts you in a good place because the gaffer has trusted you and I had to repay that faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought of it as a 'sink or swim' moment really in terms of getting into the team. I had to play and do as best as I can to try and stay in there. When I put the ball through to Luke I was buzzing because I got the assist. I was glad to just repay the favour, that was the main thing.

Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; FA Cup;3rd Round; Hull City v Doncaster Rovers ; 12/1/2025 KO 3.00 pm; MKM Stadium; Doncasters' Joe Sbarra

"I can only look at the next match. It's about impacting the game in the way I know I can. It's what I was brought to the club for and I need to show that. If I get the spot, it's about keeping it because there's a lot of lads knocking on the door."