Doncaster Rovers midfielder convinced they can earn first league win at Wrexham

Rovers travel to the STōK Racecourse bottom of League Two and are the only side in the division yet to pick up three points this term.

But improved performances in the last three matches have given Broadbent and his teammates belief they can upset the script against the Hollywood-backed outfit on Saturday.

“Swindon did well there (the Robins drew 5-5, having led 4-1) and we more than matched them with ten men,” said midfielder Broadbent after last weekend’s 0-0 draw, which earned Rovers their first clean sheet of the season.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder George Broadbent.

"Other teams have done it so there’s nothing for us to be scared of.

"We are a good outfit, so we will go there wanting three points.”

Wrexham have two wins and three draws from their first six league games and are unbeaten since the opening day.

That defeat came against MK Dons, a side Doncaster should have taken points from in their meeting last month.

Broadbent played against Wrexham twice last season during his loan spell at Boreham Wood.

“It’s a good atmosphere,” he said.

"They have got some quality players but so have we.

"If we go toe-to-toe with them and we put on our best performance I am sure we can come away with three points.”

Rovers sent a scout to watch Wrexham’s EFL Trophy tie against Newcastle Under-21s last night.

The Welsh side will again be without their talismanic striker Paul Mullin this weekend as he continues his recovery from a collapsed lung and four punctured ribs suffered during a pre-season friendly.

Mullin’s form at Cambridge United, where he partnered Rovers striker Joe Ironside in attack, earned him a big-money move to North Wales in 2021.

"I always keep an eye out for him because we had a good relationship,” said Ironside, who has scored twice since his summer move to DN4.

"He's a good player.”

The Red Dragons might have unleashed Luke Armstrong on the Doncaster defence this weekend in Mullin’s absence but his reported £500,000 move from Harrogate did not go through in time.