Doncaster Rovers’ match at home to Walsall on November 18 has been postponed due to international call-ups.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 15:19 GMT
The Saddlers have received three international call-ups with their players Liam Gordon, Donervon Daniels and Brandon Comley being asked to represent Guyana and Montesrrat respectively.

A new date for the League Two fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium is yet to be announced.

The news may be welcomed by Rovers, who were due to play seven times in November after being taken to a replay in the FA Cup by Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe.A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe.
A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe.

The replay is expected to take place next Tuesday, with the winners to face either Grant McCann’s former side Peterborough United or Salford City in the second round.

Rovers have been beaten on all four of their previous trips to Accrington’s Wham Stadium.

In a statement, Doncaster said any tickets already purchased for the original Walsall game will remain valid for the rearranged date.

