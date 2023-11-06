Doncaster Rovers’ match at home to Walsall on November 18 has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Saddlers have received three international call-ups with their players Liam Gordon, Donervon Daniels and Brandon Comley being asked to represent Guyana and Montesrrat respectively.

A new date for the League Two fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium is yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news may be welcomed by Rovers, who were due to play seven times in November after being taken to a replay in the FA Cup by Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe.

The replay is expected to take place next Tuesday, with the winners to face either Grant McCann’s former side Peterborough United or Salford City in the second round.

Rovers have been beaten on all four of their previous trips to Accrington’s Wham Stadium.