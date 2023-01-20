Doncaster Rovers’ match against Tranmere Rovers postponed due to frozen pitch

The decision to call the match off was made following a pitch inspection at 4pm today.

Doncaster has experienced freezing temperatures this week with lows of minus two expected overnight tonight, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium.

In a club statement, Doncaster said: “While there was some degree of thawing of the pitch on Friday, a significant area remained under question.

"Taking into account forecasted temperatures both overnight and on Saturday morning, along with levels of moisture on the pitch at the time of the inspection, the official took the decision that play would not be possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club said frost covers were placed on the pitch on Sunday in anticipation of the cold weather.

Head groundsperson Dylan Thompson said: "On Sunday the forecast stated the weather would warm up by Thursday but this hasn’t happened and overnight temperatures in the stadium have dropped as low as minus seven this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my opinion, the referee has made the correct decision to postpone the game due to the south end of the stadium, where the pitch has been rock hard. Temperatures on Friday night are set to drop to minus three, which means the pitch has no chance of thawing out completely."

Doncaster have now seen their last two matches fall victim to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend’s trip to Crawley Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch at the Broadfield Stadium.