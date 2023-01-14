Doncaster Rovers’ match against Crawley Town postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Doncaster Rovers’ match against Crawley Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Broadfield Stadium pitch was deemed unplayable on Saturday morning following heavy rainfall overnight in Sussex, which is forecast to continue until this afternoon.
The game will likely be rearranged to a midweek date before May.
This is the second Doncaster match to fall foul of the weather in recent weeks.
Rovers’ game against Harrogate Town at the Eco-Power Stadium on December 17 was also called off due to freezing conditions.