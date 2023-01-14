News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers’ match against Crawley Town postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Doncaster Rovers’ match against Crawley Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

By Steve Jones
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 9:16am

The Broadfield Stadium pitch was deemed unplayable on Saturday morning following heavy rainfall overnight in Sussex, which is forecast to continue until this afternoon.

The game will likely be rearranged to a midweek date before May.

This is the second Doncaster match to fall foul of the weather in recent weeks.

A general view of the Broadfield Stadium, home of Crawley Town (photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).
Rovers’ game against Harrogate Town at the Eco-Power Stadium on December 17 was also called off due to freezing conditions.

Crawley TownSussexHarrogate TownDoncaster