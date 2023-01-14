Doncaster Rovers’ match against Crawley Town postponed due to waterlogged pitch

The Broadfield Stadium pitch was deemed unplayable on Saturday morning following heavy rainfall overnight in Sussex, which is forecast to continue until this afternoon.

The game will likely be rearranged to a midweek date before May.

This is the second Doncaster match to fall foul of the weather in recent weeks.

A general view of the Broadfield Stadium, home of Crawley Town (photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).