Doncaster Rovers: Manager search latest
Doncaster Rovers have taken no considerable steps towards appointing a new manager, we understand.
Sticking with their recruitment framework, the club intend to honour their original deadline for applications of 5pm on Friday and will make contact with the majority of the potential candidates in the days to follow.
The board are prepared to move quickly with any strong candidates and accelerate the process if they feel they have found the right man to succeed Grant McCann.
Fluctuations in the betting market for the managerial vacancy have led to speculation in some quarters that Rovers could already be sounding out individuals.
Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane was backed into a 7/4 favourite after confirming his departure from his role as assistant manager at Nottingham Forest and saying he was keen on a return to management. He has since drifted out to 7/2 with bookies.
Ex-Rovers forward and current Stevenage boss Dino Maamria has also been the subject of speculation.
But it is understood Rovers are so far sticking with their plan for recruitment and will step up their hunt next week once the application period has closed.
Gillingham boss Steve Evans was backed into even money favourite over the weekend despite no contact being made from Rovers while Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens has held a consistent position high in the betting but has already ruled himself out of a return to the Keepmoat.