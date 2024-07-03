Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann set to dust off his boots for old club's landmark day
Nine years ago this summer the Northern Irishman called it a day to concentrate on his coaching career. He's since had spells in charge of Peterborough United, Hull City and of course Doncaster Rovers.
Now, he's set to dust off his boots and return to the pitch after it was confirmed McCann will feature in Iron Aid 2024, a legends match staged by one of his former sides, Scunthorpe United. The event takes place on Sunday, July 28 at Glanford Park with a host of former players reliving the glory days.
The fixture marks the Iron's 125th anniversary season and will see former Rovers captain Andy Butler, now in charge of Scunthorpe, boss a fans' team that will face off against the legends' side.
McCann, who scored more than 100 career goals for club and country, rolled back the years last season when he went viral after a spectacular training ground goal at Cantley Park.
Showing no hesitation, McCann stepped up to volley home a long-range stunner. Footage was shared by Doncaster’s official Twitter/X account and the post was subsequently viewed and shared hundreds of thousands times.
