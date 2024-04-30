Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Doncaster Rovers boss is one of four nominations for the April gong - the final monthly award of the 2023-24 campaign.

McCann's side went the month unbeaten, taking 19 points out of a possible 21. The sequence of results included them equalling a club record of ten straight victories, before last weekend's 2-2 draw at Gillingham on the final day of the season.

That result confirmed their play-off place and they face Crewe Alexandra over two legs for the right to go to Wembley.

Other bosses nominated for the award are Stockport's Dave Challinor, Phil Parkinson of Wrexham and Graham Alexander who almost sneaked his Bradford side into the play-offs.

The award winners will be announced on Friday morning.