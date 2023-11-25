Doncaster Rovers man tipped for bright future says his best is yet to come

George Broadbent says Doncaster Rovers fans have yet to see the best of him after being tipped for a bright future.

Doncaster parted with cash to sign Broadbent from Premier League side Sheffield United this summer and handed the midfielder a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

The 23-year-old, who was on the fringes of United’s first team at the beginning of last season, started the campaign “very, very strongly”, according to Doncaster manager Grant McCann.

But the impressive form of Zain Westbrooke and Ben Close has limited his game time more recently.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder George Broadbent.

Broadbent came within a whisker of opening his account for Rovers off the bench at Accrngton Stanley last time out before assisting the match-winning goal in arguably his best display for the club yet.

McCann told The Free Press: "He is going to be a top, top player.

"He has all the capabilities and attributes to go as far as he wants in the game.”

McCann revealed Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom remains a fan of Broadbent, having overseen his development during his time in charge of the club’s Under-21 side.

McCann said: "We are really excited about George.

"He's a really grounded kid that wants to learn and wants to get better - I think that's half the battle these days."

McCann said Broadbent could follow in the footsteps of another former United youngster, Regan Slater.

Slater joined Hull under McCann after struggling to leapfrog established professionals in the first team at Bramall Lane – and has since established himself as a Championship player.

McCann said: "Given time, I think he can go and play at that level. Hopefully with us.”

Broadbent scored six goals on loan at National League side Boreham Wood last season as they reached the play-offs.

He cited his fellow Mancunian, Tommy Rowe, as a big influence since his switch to South Yorkshire.

Asked if Rovers fans have seen the best of him yet, Broadbent told The Free Press: "I don't think so. I have shown it in glimpses, but I've definitely got a lot more to offer.