Doncaster Rovers man signs contract extension before securing deadline day exit

Kyle Hurst has secured a transfer deadline day exit from Doncaster Rovers - but not before extending his contract with the club.

The winger has fallen down the pecking order at DN4 in recent weeks, missing out on the last five matchday squads. The 23-year-old has now been allowed to leave and has joined Scottish Championship outfit Queen's Park on loan. The deal will see Hurst spend the remainder of the campaign in Scotland at the club who play out of Hampden Park.

Hurst's Rovers contract was due to be up at the end of this season but the club have confirmed that they have triggered an option that extends his stay until the summer of 2026.

The former Birmingham City man could make his debut in a baptism of fire, away at Scottish giants Rangers in a Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox on Sunday.

Speaking over the weekend about whether deadline day exit were possible, manager Grant McCann said: "There's a few clubs interested in one or two of our players who aren't involved at this moment in time. We'll just wait and see how it plays out really. There's possibly one or two that could go out."

Hurst’s exit is likely to be the final act of a relatively quiet window for McCann’s side. They brought in three players on loan with a clutch allowed to depart temporarily, including the likes of Ben Close and Bobby Faulkner.