Doncaster Rovers man reveals ambition to become a manager after retirement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Doncaster Rovers midfielder, who is still only 27, is currently working towards the UEFA B Licence coaching qualification.

Also on the course is Doncaster's head of recruitment and first team coach James Coppinger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a long way away, hopefully, but at the minute I think coaching appeals to me,” Close told The Free Press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Close celebrates his winner for Doncaster Rovers.

“Certainly the running of a team on a matchday is an exciting thought.”

Close has been praised by his teammates and coaches for his understanding of the game, with Tom Anderson and ex-boss Danny Schofield both tipping him for a future in the dugout.

"I don’t want to stop playing anytime soon but it (the UEFA B Licence) is something to add to my bow,” said Close, who made a goalscoring return to fitness at the weekend, netting the winning goal against Forest Green in injury time on his first appearance of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the next couple of months I might get into the academy (to coach).”

Rovers skipper Richard Wood also hopes to have a future career on the touchline and previously took caretaker charge of Rotherham United for one match following Paul Warne’s departure to Derby.

On the pitch, Close hopes to be available for tonight’s EFL Trophy clash at home to Everton’s Under-21s.

A hamstring injury had kept him out of action until Saturday.