Doncaster Rovers man reveals ambition to become a manager after retirement
The Doncaster Rovers midfielder, who is still only 27, is currently working towards the UEFA B Licence coaching qualification.
Also on the course is Doncaster's head of recruitment and first team coach James Coppinger.
"It's a long way away, hopefully, but at the minute I think coaching appeals to me,” Close told The Free Press.
“Certainly the running of a team on a matchday is an exciting thought.”
Close has been praised by his teammates and coaches for his understanding of the game, with Tom Anderson and ex-boss Danny Schofield both tipping him for a future in the dugout.
"I don’t want to stop playing anytime soon but it (the UEFA B Licence) is something to add to my bow,” said Close, who made a goalscoring return to fitness at the weekend, netting the winning goal against Forest Green in injury time on his first appearance of the season.
"In the next couple of months I might get into the academy (to coach).”
Rovers skipper Richard Wood also hopes to have a future career on the touchline and previously took caretaker charge of Rotherham United for one match following Paul Warne’s departure to Derby.
On the pitch, Close hopes to be available for tonight’s EFL Trophy clash at home to Everton’s Under-21s.
A hamstring injury had kept him out of action until Saturday.
"It was just a bit of a niggly one and I wasn’t quite happy with how it was feeling at one stage,” said the former Portsmouth man, who admitted his match-winning goal was a fluke.