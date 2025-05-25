Doncaster Rovers man reiterates first team ambition despite long wait for league appearance

Ian Lawlor will embark on his eighth season at Rovers in 2025-26. Pic: Howard Roe.

"It's a place I love and it feels home for me and my family."

Ian Lawlor admits it was an easy decision to agree to a one-year contract extension at Doncaster Rovers. The long-serving goalkeeper, in his second spell at the club, feels settled off the pitch and is looking forward to playing his part in the club's return to League One next season.

Quite how much action he will get in 2025-26 remains to be seen though. Last season saw Lawlor play second fiddle to loanee Sharman-Lowe. He did play a handful of games in the cup competitions but largely his role was to push the Chelsea man and the club's young goalkeepers in training every day.

Despite not playing a single league minute of the title success last term, Lawlor has been credited by manager Grant McCann and others for his role in improving standards on the training ground.

He is clearly a popular member of the Rovers family but he's keen to make it clear he's not simply a cheerleader - he aims to fight for the number one jersey next season, regardless of who McCann brings in as competition.

"I didn't play a league game last season but I felt I had a different role to play with Ted (Sharman-Lowe) and the younger lads,” says Lawlor, who is set to embark on an eighth season at the club.

"It's a different side of the game that I've learned, being a number two if you like. But saying that, I've always got that desire to fight and be number one. I want to play and that's my mentality and it'll never change.”

This summer will see Lawlor take up his coaching badges. On that, he says: “I've never really been interested in doing my badges to be honest, but over the last couple of years it's something I've really enjoyed.

"The young lads, Jake (Oram) and Jacob (Bryant) coming in to train, I can explain things to them and I think I've got that side where I can help others out. But that's not to say I'm finished as a player! I've only just turned 30 and I feel I've got loads left to give.

"We've had two or three weeks off now but I'm getting itchy feet and I just want to get back into it. I'm looking forward to seeing the lads again, cracking on and getting into pre-season."