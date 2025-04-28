Doncaster Rovers man provides injury update as he lauds Grant McCann for masterminding promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richard Wood has heaped praise on Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann after he led the club to its first promotion since 2017.

Rovers overcame Yorkshire rivals Bradford City on Saturday to clinch promotion back to League One with a game to spare. They'll be crowned champions next weekend if they beat Notts County or just match what second-placed Port Vale do in their game against Gillingham.

Lauding McCann's approach to this season, Wood told Radio Sheffield: "He's very clear on what he wants. It's black or white and that's what you want as a player, for the manager to speak clearly to you and know exactly what he wants doing etc.

"When you do something wrong, he'll tell you. So there's no grey areas and it's quite clear for me and the players what he wants. "His messages are very consistent, how he wants to play. It's clear, simple and easy to understand for the players.

"He said straight after the Crewe game to all the lads, 'champions next season' and that's the aim and still now. It's been that all the way through. It's the determined mindset that he's got because it rubs off with the consistent messages all the time."

Wood had to sit out the win over the Bantams as he continues to struggle with his ankle, which he's had multiple surgeries on this season. However, he did provide a positive update prior to Saturday's match.

"The ankle's improving," he added. "I've not done much on it for the past couple of weeks and it's settled down.

"I'm feeling a lot better but I'm just gutted I'm not able to play today. It's one of those reasons you play football, to win promotion."