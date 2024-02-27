News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers man on what it's really like living amid "madness" of Rangers and Celtic rivalry

When James Maxwell is out and about in the Lakeside or Frenchgate, it's unlikely he gets mobbed by too many Doncaster Rovers or attracts attention from opposition supporters.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
It is a whole world away from the Old Firm bubble that he experienced, albeit on the fringes, during three years at Glasgow Rangers.

The 22-year-old, in his second season at the Eco-Power Stadium, looks back upon his time in Glasgow with fondness. And with his old club currently at the summit of the Scottish Premiership he has reflected on the sheer magnitude of the rivalry they have with Celtic - one he says is the most intense in world football.

"I obviously didn't experience the full madness of it because I didn't play for the first team but it's the most intense city for football in the world, I would say," Maxwell told the Free Press.

"It's nothing like you can compare in British football. It's extremely intense and for those big players at both clubs they can't move about without one side or the other noticing something. It's just madness.

"Looking back, it's normal - that environment - because you grow up around it. It's only when you come down here. The derbies down here are obviously also big derbies, but they're more football-based and built on football foundations whereas up there is everything but! The football is important obviously, but there's also a lot of outside stuff, politics, etc."

