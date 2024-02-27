Doncaster Rovers man on what it's really like living amid "madness" of Rangers and Celtic rivalry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



It is a whole world away from the Old Firm bubble that he experienced, albeit on the fringes, during three years at Glasgow Rangers.

The 22-year-old, in his second season at the Eco-Power Stadium, looks back upon his time in Glasgow with fondness. And with his old club currently at the summit of the Scottish Premiership he has reflected on the sheer magnitude of the rivalry they have with Celtic - one he says is the most intense in world football.

"I obviously didn't experience the full madness of it because I didn't play for the first team but it's the most intense city for football in the world, I would say," Maxwell told the Free Press.

"It's nothing like you can compare in British football. It's extremely intense and for those big players at both clubs they can't move about without one side or the other noticing something. It's just madness.