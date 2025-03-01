Doncaster Rovers man on 'taking a risk', moving to Rangers at 17 and his spell in Ireland

Jordan Gibson has enjoyed quite the journey over the last decade.

The winger now plies his trade, of course, with Doncaster Rovers and earlier this week celebrated turning 27. And he's squeezed plenty of adventures into those ten years, on and off the field. His career CV so far isn't your stereotypical one. It's taken in a couple of years at Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, a stint at Bradford City and a profitable spell over in Ireland. There's also a promotion and a relegation from his time with Carlisle - his last port of call prior to arriving at DN4 last summer.

Looking back on the last ten years, his time at Rangers seems an obvious place to start.

"Before then, believe it or not, I was playing Sunday league and county football," he tells the Free Press. "There was a scout from Rangers who was based in Birmingham who watched me for a few months. So I went on trial and managed to sign there.

"I stayed there for two years. It was good. Obviously, it's a massive club but it was hard for me moving away to such an environment at just 17. I didn't drive and it was a completely different culture up there. I kind of struggled and got homesick. To move up there from Birmingham was tough.

"I don't think you realise how big football is up there until you get there. You hear of Rangers and Celtic all the time but it's not until you're actually there when you think 'wow. My first season there, they were in the Scottish Championship but they were still getting 50,000 every week at Ibrox."

Although he failed to make the breakthrough at Ibrox, the experience being away from home showed him he could handle life outside his comfort zone. A three-year stint at Valley Parade then brought highs and lows before he decided to take another leap into the unknown in the summer of 2020.

He signed a deal with League of Ireland outfit St Patrick's Athletic during the height of the Covid pandemic, with crowds shut out from stadia. "It happened so quickly," he recalls. "I only took a small suitcase over but was there a few months.

Jordan Gibson. Pic: Howard Roe.

"The season after I went to Sligo and finally managed to get my car over on a ferry! I enjoyed my experience there in Ireland. Sligo had a beach and a bit more to do. But it was another good experience.

"The season I went over there, I just needed minutes. Before I went to Ireland I'd not played many games. I wanted to get as many games as possible. It was about taking the risk. I did well out there and got the move to Carlisle and got established in the team."

Gibson's gamble certainly paid off. He'd made just 28 league outings prior to his Irish odyssey but then upon returning to these shores he barely missed a game with Carlisle; 143 games in three eventful seasons, the last of which saw him earn plaudits despite being in a team that was relegated with a whimper.

He readily admits that his maiden season with Rovers hasn't gone entirely to plan but is hungry to ensure it ends in promotion for Grant McCann's side.

Gibson, right, during his spell at Bradford City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I'd have hoped for more to be honest," he says, when told of his numbers. "I've not really had the game time I'm craving but hopefully I can contribute over these last few games and get some more goals and assists and help the team."