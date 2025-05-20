Doncaster Rovers man on his Will Still connection as English coach looks set for Southampton job

Will Still has left his role as Lens manager. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

English coach Will Still appears set for the Southampton job this summer.

The 32-year-old left his post as boss of French club Lens after the conclusion of their season at the weekend, owing to “personal reasons”. According to the Guardian, "there is a chance Still will land a job when he moves back to England. He has been approached by Southampton and there is confidence that a deal can be struck."

Still's name has been talked about for some years, given his young age and the fact he is cutting his managerial teeth abroad. A recent guest appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football drew plenty of plaudits, with more than half a million views on Youtube.

For one Doncaster Rovers player, he will be following Still's next move with a certain interest. Midfielder George Broadbent worked under Still when the pair were at Belgian club Beerschot.

Broadbent was on loan there from Sheffield United for the 2020-21 campaign and as the only Englishman in the squad he formed a bond with Still, who was appointed when he was just 28.

Speaking to the Free Press, Broadbent said: "I was the only English boy there but as you see now, on the TV when he's on, he speaks every language going!

"When we'd be doing training drills he'd speak all the languages that the lads spoke so nobody was left out.

"You could just tell he's a really good coach and it's no surprise to me that he's gone on to do what he's done. And I'm sure he's not satisfied with what he's done and he'll want to go again.

"In the Belgian media I think there was that sort of thinking that 'well he's a lot younger than some of the players' so maybe there wasn't the respect from them.

"But definitely in the dressing room he had a lot of respect for what he'd done. He knows what he's talking about, there's lots of technical stuff and it all helped shape me.

"Some of the techniques he taught help me even now. He was really good coach and I still keep in contact abit with him."