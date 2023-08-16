Defender Seaman is on a season-long loan at Pools but the terms of his loan agreement include a break clause in January.

He grabbed an assist for John Askey’s side in their 2-1 win over Gateshead on Saturday and followed it up with a belting effort from distance last night.

A second win in as many matches moved Hartlepool up to fourth in the National League.

Elsewhere, Jack Goodman and Will Flint also started for Gainsborough Trinity as they were beaten 4-0 by Ilkeston Town, with the latter featuring for 90 minutes on his debut.

Trinity announced central-defender Flint’s arrival on a month’s loan from Doncaster ahead of kick-off.

Tavonga Kuleya came off the bench for Marske United in their 3-0 defeat to Worksop Town.