Doncaster Rovers man makes impressive start at loan club as another youngster heads out

Charlie Seaman got off the mark for loan club Hartlepool United with a rocket in their 3-1 win over Maidenhead United.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:34 BST

Defender Seaman is on a season-long loan at Pools but the terms of his loan agreement include a break clause in January.

He grabbed an assist for John Askey’s side in their 2-1 win over Gateshead on Saturday and followed it up with a belting effort from distance last night.

A second win in as many matches moved Hartlepool up to fourth in the National League.

Elsewhere, Jack Goodman and Will Flint also started for Gainsborough Trinity as they were beaten 4-0 by Ilkeston Town, with the latter featuring for 90 minutes on his debut.

Trinity announced central-defender Flint’s arrival on a month’s loan from Doncaster ahead of kick-off.

Tavonga Kuleya came off the bench for Marske United in their 3-0 defeat to Worksop Town.

Jack Degruchy was not involved for Graeme Lee’s outfit, having also missed their first game of the season.

