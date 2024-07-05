Doncaster Rovers man makes first outing in nine months as future timeline emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been a fair old while since Bobby Faulkner last pulled on his boots and crossed the white line.

You have to go way back to last October for the last time the defender represented Doncaster Rovers. That was in an EFL Trophy tie away at Mansfield when he went off injured after just 35 minutes.

Since then he's struggled with niggles and also been bumped down the pecking order. It led to the 19-year-old being sent out on loan earlier this week. He signed terms with League of Ireland side Dundalk on Monday and made a quickfire debut in their Thursday night clash away at Shamrock Rovers.

Faulkner was handed a start by manager Jon Daly and played the full 90 minutes. Sadly his new employers suffered a narrow 1-0 loss with Faulkner booked in the first half.

Despite the defeat Faulkner was largely praised for his showing, especially considering how long it's been since he played competitively.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged regarding Faulkner's return to his parent club. He will remain at Dundalk for the remainder of their campaign (which runs from February until November). Their final game is scheduled for November 1 after which he'll return to DN4.