Doncaster Rovers man looks to get over Notts County demons and land League Two title
Grant McCann's men make the short hop to Meadow Lane for the finale, already safe in the knowledge that they'll be plying their trade in League One next term. The icing on the cake would be a 24th league victory to ensure they get their hands on the league title.
For Broadbent, he has previous with the Magpies. Back in the 2022-23 campaign he was on loan at Boreham Wood when they faced County in a National League play-off. The visitors stunned the home crowd by racing into a 2-0 lead but County levelled it up to send the game to extra-time - and then the hosts ran out winners to book a Wembley date in the final.
Looking back at that time in the early part of his career, Broadbent reflected: "It was a disappointment when you lose games like that, especially after being in control. It’s something that pushed me on and motivated me to put the wrongs (right).
"I have always said this, to my family and friends as well, I have never watched the game and what happened on that day back or any interviews. Once it was gone, it was gone.
"There’s highlights and things on YouTube and that feeling still gets you in your stomach. It motivates me to stay away from that.
“Notts County is obviously a tough game and we want to win as many games as possible and hopefully we can do that there.”
