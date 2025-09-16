Doncaster Rovers man looks back on 'incredible summer' as he eyes up another giant-killing

Now fully settled into life at Doncaster Rovers, this summer saw a big life event off the field for Harry Clifton.

The midfielder got married to his long-term partner in the off-season after initially popping the question two years ago. Whilst most weddings are organised to a tee, the life of a footballer and the strict schedules mean the window of opportunity remains small.

Throw in uncertainty over just how last season was going to end and it probably provided plenty of stress to Clifton, his better half and those involved with the big day.

"There's always that worry about 'what if we get to the play-offs?' so you can never really book anything in advance!" Clifton told the Free Press. "But then you're back in for pre-season around the end of June so we literally had about a week's window where we could fit in a date. Luckily we didn't have to think about the play-offs! It was nice to get the job done nice and early. It couldn't have worked out much better in the end!"

Indeed, Rovers sealed promotion from League Two with a week to spare. The fact that they clinched the title was the icing on the (wedding) cake for Clifton, whose big day came not long after those celebrations at Notts County last May. He and his wife tied the knot at a registry office local to their Lincolnshire roots before following it up with a bigger ceremony out in Spain.

"Having the break after winning the league meant I could switch off fully for a few weeks and just relax with my wife and family," he adds. "It was unbelievable. An incredible summer and one I'll always remember not only football-wise but also in my private life as well."

Now fully back in the swing of things Clifton is playing his part as Rovers' attempt to make an eye-catching return to the third tier. But a welcome distraction has also been their exploits in the Carabao Cup. A mightily impressive display up at Middlesbrough turned heads in round one before a more workmanlike showing at Accrington Stanley in the second round. That latter win set up a mouth-watering trip to Europa League holders Tottenham Hotspur next week.

Having helped former club Grimsby Town pull off a clutch of cup upsets in recent years, Clifton knows anything is possible - even citing the example of his old club in the previous round, after the Mariners' outstanding win over Manchester United.

"It's about having that belief that you can do it and sticking to a plan," he adds. "Obviously you need things to go your way but everything's possible. You only to look at what Grimsby did to United. They had that belief and we'll go there (Tottenham) with that too and have a plan.

"You know there'll be times where you're going to suffer but if everyone's on board and there's a team effort with the big away following, you never know. It's just about being calm because as a game it's probably going to take everything out of us.

"But it's a game of football so if we can try and dumb it down that way, we'll see what happens. We need to try take a foothold in the game and then make the most of it."