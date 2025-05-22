Doncaster Rovers man 'itching' to test himself against League One forwards next season

Jay McGrath lifting the League Two trophy

Jay McGrath admits he's "itching to get started" in League One next year.

The Doncaster Rovers defender played a big part in helping his hometown team win promotion last term, in his first full season with Grant McCann's side.

The towering centre-half is looking forward to testing himself against third tier centre-forwards as Rovers prepare to return to the division after three years away. "I'm buzzing," he told the Free Press when asked about next season, which will see Rovers up against the likes of Cardiff City and Luton Town as well as local rivals Barnsley and Rotherham United.

"As soon as we got promoted I was straight away looking at who we'll be up against next year, who's coming down from the Championship. I'm itching to get started. It's a chance for me to show what I'm about.

"It's a special group we've got here. We've got massively talented young players. And then there's the senior heads in the dressing room which makes it the perfect mix.

"We've got lads who experienced that level and those who haven't but who want to test themselves at that level and the one above. I don't see why we can't push on next year."

McGrath featured 40 times in all competitions last season, playing a big part in Rovers sealing the League Two title.

Looking back on the campaign as a whole, he picked out two games in particular where he felt it all clicked for McCann's men.

"I think maybe Port Vale away was possibly a big moment (3-2 win)," he added. "It was an early season game, away from home and we made a big statement. And then Bradford away a couple of weeks later when we won was great.

"But I just think over the season we were the most consistent team. We never had a massive drop-off and probably never had a massive high but we finished the season 11 unbeaten and that's what champions do."