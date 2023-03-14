Doncaster Rovers man in from the cold has ‘done himself no harm going forward’

Seaman caught the eye playing out of position at left-back in Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, which kept Doncaster's League Two play-off hopes alive.

The defender, who usually plays on the opposite flank, assisted Harrison Biggins for Rovers’ first goal with a superb cross after cutting infield onto his stronger foot.

Doncaster chief Schofield said: “He was excellent. He’s a player I rate highly, a fantastic kid.

Doncaster's Charlie Seaman battles with Wimbeldon's George Marsh.

"He’s frustrated – frustrated when he’s not playing enough games.

"He had a similar start to the season when he didn’t play.”

Former West Ham and Bournemouth youngster Seaman was told he could leave the club on loan by former boss Gary McSheffrey.

He was used sparingly in the opening few months of the campaign but broke into the side in December and made six consecutive starts.

Schofield said: “Charlie came into the team for six games and did really well.

"He’s found himself back in the team, albeit playing in probably not his strongest position – although he’s played there a number of times – but his performance against Wimbledon was outstanding.

"He’s not done himself any harm going forward.”

Schofield believes the 23-year-old, who is out on contract this summer, has plenty of improvement left in him.

He said: “I always class experience as the amount of games you have played and he’s not had a massive amount of football.

"You can do all the training on the pitch and the coaches will give you all the messages but I always say ‘the teacher is the game’.

"Being exposed to it you will only keep developing. I don’t think you ever stop developing but Charlie is definitely at that initial period in his career.”

Seaman has made 33 appearances for Doncaster since Darren Moore brought him to the club in 2020, 16 of them this term.