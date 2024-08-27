Doncaster Rovers man has Everton in his sights as he aims for another Premier League cup scalp
Clifton is now patrolling the engine room at Doncaster Rovers but before his switch this summer he was a mainstay at his boyhood club Grimsby Town.
Tonight will see Clifton and his new colleagues attempt to pull off a shock when Rovers face Everton in a second round Carabao Cup clash on Merseyside. The pressure is all on the hosts, who have lost both their opening league games by an aggregate score of 0-7.
During his many seasons with the Mariners, Clifton had a clutch of run-ins with top flight sides in cup competitions. He's played away at Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Brighton down the years but arguably the stand-out tie was a famous win at Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round in 2023. That night saw Grimsby reach the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-1 victory, with more than 4,000 of their fans having made the long midweek trip down south.
As Clifton puts the finishing touches to his preparation for tonight’s tie, his advice for his Rovers colleagues is to not leave the field thinking 'what if?'
"I've done a few (Premier League grounds) over the years in the cup competitions but Goodison is one that I've not done," the 26-year-old said. "It's their last season there. I've got some family up near Liverpool which is nice so hopefully, if picked, I can put a good showing on.
"It's about seeing the quality you're up against and how the Premier League teams do it. I've had some experiences from playing teams like that and you don't want to give them too much respect.
"It'll be difficult, we all know that. But things can happen if you all pull together and that's what we'll do. It's about not finishing the game with any regrets and seeing what happens.
"When I was at Grimsby we beat Southampton in the FA Cup. They were struggling at the time in the Premier League. We managed to win there and then get Brighton in the quarter-final and they were at a completely different level.
"They were unbelievable at the time. We got done 5-0 in the end but we went away there having some regrets, so that would be what I'd say to our lads ahead of Everton."
