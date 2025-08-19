Doncaster Rovers man happy to cut out all the emotion ahead of Huddersfield Town reunion

Matty Pearson arrived at Rovers this summer after leaving Huddersfield - who Grant McCann's side visit tonight.

Tonight, just over three months since he left Huddersfield Town, Matty Pearson will head back there with new club Doncaster Rovers.

The man affectionately known as the 'Keighley Cannavaro' in that particular part of West Yorkshire endured a myriad of highs and lows with the Terriers. His stint spanned four seasons and saw him work under eight different managers or head coaches. It included a losing Championship play-off final, a relegation to League One and then a bottoming out in the third tier before his exit this summer.

He posted more than 130 appearances and chipped in with his fair share of goals but after being released he was quickly snapped up by Grant McCann - the Northern Irishman finally getting his man after years of trying.

Whilst Pearson clearly has a fair old backstory with tonight's opponents, he was in no mood to play up the occasion on the eve of the match.

Pearson spent four years with the Terriers.

"It's just another game. I don't read too much into previous clubs or things like that," he told the Free Press. "I know a few of the players still there, so hopefully that helps in terms of us trying to stop what they are going to do, and their strengths.

"I had a great time at Huddersfield, as I say, barring obviously the relegation. We got to the play-offs in my first season and it was a great season. I played pretty much all the games but then did my medial ligament in my knee so I missed the play-offs, which was gutting.

"We also had that season where we stayed up under Neil Warnock, so there were some successful times and I made some great friends there.

"But it's in the past and I'm just looking forward to the future with Doncaster."

Pearson, 32, started Rovers' first two league games this season, wins over Exeter and Mansfield, before having to make do with a spot on the bench last time out against Wycombe. He'll clearly be desperate to wrestle a starting shirt back tonight against Lee Grant's side but is all to aware of the depth in quality that the squad possesses.

"You look at these next few weeks and it's Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday so it's all about performances and injuries on who plays," he added.

"You've just got be right if you're in the team and right if you're not. There'll be opportunities and if you have the shirt it's about keeping it and contributing."