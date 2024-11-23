Doncaster Rovers man confident that more goals will flow as Grant McCann salutes 'top pro'

Harry Clifton is settling in nicely to life at Doncaster.

Harry Clifton is hungry for more goals as he looks to increase his output for Doncaster Rovers.

The box-to-box midfielder has two league strikes to his name so far, just one shy of his entire total for previous club Grimsby Town last season. But he believes he should have more to his name and is desperate to increase his personal tally as Grant McCann's side look to sharpen up in front of goal after signs of profligacy in recent outings.

"I got a couple of goals but I'm disappointed to not have a few more," the 26-year-old said ahead of today's trip to Carlisle United. "With the chances that we create, it's about trying to find that balance between not putting too much pressure on myself but also knowing where I want to be. But I know it'll come.

"We're right up there with chances created but in terms of converting, there's a little bit of a dip. But we're driving standards up and know where we need to improve."

Despite being in the top cluster of Rovers' appearance-makers so far this term, Clifton was a surprise omission from the matchday squad last time out for the draw with Salford City.

"You're always disappointed to miss out on a matchday but it just shows the strength in depth that we've got," he added. "It wasn't just me. There's a few other lads that sat out too. It's a way to reassess and get that fight back to try and earn the shirt back."

Despite not getting the nod last week, his manager has been waxing lyrical about Clifton. Rovers landed the midfielder on a two-year deal after he ended his long association with the Mariners.

"Harry's a top pro and works his socks off," McCann reflected. "We did a lot of homework on him before we brought him in the summer. We spoke to lots of people and when we were assessing everything, all the boxes were tick, tick, tick.

"He has a massive part to play for us. He's not shown his goal threat to the level we know he can. I feel he can score a lot of goals especially with the position he plays. He knows there's 30-odd games left so there's lots left and we'll need everyone at it."