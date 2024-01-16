Doncaster Rovers make transfer decision on former Manchester United and Burnley winger
The Irish winger arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium in the summer window, having cut his teeth within an array of different youth systems. Sotona had represented the likes of Manchester United, Nice and Burnley at youth level before sealing a move to South Yorkshire.
He appeared in each of Doncaster’s opening five league games, making starts against Newport County and Milton Keynes Dons. However, he soon found himself sliding down the pecking order under Grant McCann.
In November, Doncaster sanctioned a temporary switch to Boston United of the National League North. It has now been confirmed he will remain at the Jakemans Community Stadium until the end of the season.
A statement issued by Boston read: “Boston United have completed the season-long loan signing of Doncaster Rovers attacker Deji Sotona.
“The 21-year-old has put pen-to-paper to remain at the Jakemans Community Stadium for the remainder of the campaign – having impressed in his initial eight appearances for the Pilgrims.
“Sotona will also be eligible to feature in the play-offs for the Pilgrims, should United secure a top seven berth. He will continue to wear squad number 17.”