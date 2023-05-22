The 28-year-old, who most recently played for Dundee in the Scottish Championship, previously spent four-and-a-half years at the Eco-Power Stadium and played under McCann during his first spell in charge.

Former Manchester City youngster Lawlor was part of the Rovers side that won promotion from League Two in 2017 and made 85 appearances before joining the Dark Blues in 2021 after falling out of favour under Darren Moore.

He said: “It feels like home and I’m delighted to be back, I really enjoyed the previous spell here.

Ian Lawlor, pictured in his first spell at Doncaster Rovers.

“It’s a club that I have a lot of love for. We had success over the years. The fans were great with me. It was a move that just felt right.”

Dublin-born Lawlor made 17 appearances in all competitions under McCann in 2018/19.

He added: “I like his way of working, the mentality they have and it was something I really wanted to be a part of.

"He showed a lot of faith in me and when the phone call came about a couple of weeks ago it was the same kind of conversation. It was a no-brainer, I felt like I had unfinished business with him.

"I wanted to pay him back. It does feel like home, it's the right fit for us and I can’t wait to get going.”

Lawlor is expected to compete with Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley for the number 1 shirt at Rovers, provided they sign the new contracts they have been offered.

He served as understudy to experienced stopper Adam Legzdins for much of his time in Scotland but made eight appearances in the Scottish Premiership last term.

Lawlor, a former Republic of Ireland youth international, featured six times in all competitions this season as Dundee returned to the top flight.

He said: "I feel like I’ve improved a lot. I’ve worked with different coaches, I’ve improved on a lot of things.

"I feel I’m a more mature goalkeeper, a calmer goalkeeper. I believe in myself.

