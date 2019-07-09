Doncaster Rovers make job offer to preferred candidate for managerial vacancy
Doncaster Rovers were locked in talks on Tuesday evening with the preferred candidate to fill their managerial vacancy.
An official announcement of the identity new boss could be made as soon as Wednesday afternoon after the Rovers board identified their choice to replace Grant McCann.
Five men were interviewed on Monday for the role, with two advancing to a second round of talks which were held on Tuesday.
And the initial offer of the job had been made by the time the Rovers squad had arrived for the pre-season friendly at Rossington Main on Tuesday evening.
The potential new manager was not present at Oxford Street, nor was chief executive Gavin Baldwin. However, chairman David Blunt and vice chairman Andrew Watson were both on hand to watch Rovers in action.
Former Rovers centre half and ex-West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore had been backed into the odds-on favourite with bookmakers on Tuesday evening.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Moore was interviewed for the position along with former Oxford United boss Michael Appleton, ex-Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft and former New Zealand national team coach Anthony Hudson.
A fifth candidate - understood to be a highly respected coach who has yet to hold a managerial role in the EFL - was also interviewed.
It is expected that the new manager will meet with the media for the first time on Friday.
In the meantime, U23 coach John Schofield will continue to oversee training and prepare the squad for their second pre-season friendly at Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.
Rovers triumphed 3-0 over Rossington on Tuesday night with goals from Alfie May and Max Watters plus an own goal.