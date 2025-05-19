Doncaster Rovers make contract breakthrough as goalkeeper extends stay

Ian Lawlor.

Ian Lawlor has signed a new contract at Doncaster Rovers.

The back-up goalkeeper has committed for the 2025/26 campaign, signing a one-year deal.

Lawlor, 30, said: "I’m really delighted. It was a no-brainer for me. It’s a club I’ve been at for seven years across the two spells and it’s a club that I love and somewhere I want to be.

“I’ve had success over the two spells that I’ve been here and I want to continue that.”

Manager Grant McCann is expected to now go in and sign a new number one for next term with the Free Press recently reporting Ted Sharman-Lowe features highly on their shortlist about a potential return. The Chelsea man played a big part in Rovers' League Two title success last season and is said to be open over the possibility of coming back to South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Rovers are still to confirm the decisions of two more players who were given contract offers. Whilst Lawlor has accepted, Joseph Olowu and Tom Anderson rejected deals and are moving on.

Billy Sharp and Bobby Faulkner were given a deadline of today by McCann and whilst they will likely have relayed their decisions, the club are yet to make it public knowledge.