Doncaster Rovers maintain good form with comfortable victory over Forest Green

Molyneux broke the deadlock just after the hour mark with a smart finish from inside the area.

The winger’s cross then deflected in off Richard Keogh after 86 minutes to seal Rovers’ fourth straight win on home soil.

Struggling Forest Green got bodies behind the ball and tried to frustrate Rovers but Steve Cotterill’s side had just three attempts on goal and failed to register a single shot on target.

Luke Molyneux celebrates his goal. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Resurgent Rovers have now lost just once in their last ten games and have moved onto 49 points, well clear of danger.

Grant McCann’s men sit 18th in a congested League Two table.