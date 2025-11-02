Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux showered with praise after Crewe heroics following emotional week

Doncaster Rovers man Luke Molyneux was praised by both his manager and captain after his starring role in the FA Cup comeback win at Crewe Alexandra.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Rovers trailing 1-0, Molyneux started the move that led to Billy Sharp's equaliser before pulling off an audacious assist with the outside of his boot to tee up skipper Owen Bailey for a late winner in the first round of the world's oldest cup competition.

Just hours after the full-time whistle Molyneux said on his social media account that the game at Gresty Road was "one of the toughest I've had to play emotionally" following the passing of his grandfather. Posting a picture of his younger self next to his grandfather at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, the winger wrote on Twitter/X: "A very tough & emotional week, one of the toughest games I’ve had to play emotionally today. The first game I’ve had to play without you here with us but definitely watching down on me and the team to get the last minute winner. Rest Easy Grandad. I’ll keep trying to do you proud."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Grant McCann was full of praise for the 27-year-old, telling the Free Press: "Luke had a massive role in the first goal. Whilst all the boys were celebrating I actually called him over and told him it was brilliant, the calmness that he showed in that moment."

Luke Molyneux provided the assist for Rovers' late winner at Crewe. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

A lot of players may have smashed it away and nothing comes of it but he had a calmness to find Harry who then finds Billy and he does what he does and scores. I'm pleased for Luke."

Match-winner Bailey concurred with his manager, saying: "He's a top, top player and a top, top person. I'm so happy for him because he's tough on himself at times. He's worked so hard so today's been a good day for him and I know he'll build on this now."

Molyneux, who swept the board at Rovers’ player of the season awards last term, will now hope to build on this performance when Barnsley visit DN4 for a South Yorkshire derby next Saturday.