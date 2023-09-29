News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers look to banish their Barrow blues and continue good form

Doncaster Rovers fans might still remember last season’s 360-mile round-trip trip to Barrow on a Tuesday night with a shudder.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
The surviving players involved in that game seemingly do.

“The boys have spoken about what happened there last season,” Doncaster boss McCann revealed.

“We’re never ones for speaking about things previous but I’ve heard a few of the boys mentioning it in passing.

Barrow beat Doncaster Rovers in both of their meetings last season.Barrow beat Doncaster Rovers in both of their meetings last season.
"I’m sure they want to go there and right the wrongs, whoever was involved.

“They knew they were really disappointing there last season.”

Rovers were beaten 2-0 at Holker Street but the scoreline could – and probably should – have been far more comfortable.

It was a long journey home, to say the least.

Barrow, who belied their underdog status to finish ninth in League Two last term, also won 1-0 in the reverse fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium in February.

Pete Wild’s Bluebirds are currently four points above Doncaster with three wins and three draws from their opening eight league matches.

"It’s going to be tough, they are difficult to play against,” said McCann.

"I really like their midfield, the energy in there is good. But we feel like we are in good form, confidence is good.”

Rovers will be looking to make it four wins from four tomorrow.

It is the first of three matches in seven days, with fourth-placed Crawley and much-fancied Stockport to come after the long journey north.

"It’s actually 246 miles from my house to Barrow,” said Lincolnshire-based McCann.

"I would actually be quicker getting back to Northern Ireland, if there was a road, than Barrow.

"It’s a big week for us, three tough games.”

