Doncaster Rovers look set to miss out on promotion to third tier

Photo: Julian Barker

Boldmere St Michaels have stretched their lead at the top of FAWNL Division One Midlands to nine points following wins at Sporting Khalsa and Wem Town over the last week.

The leaders host Lincoln City in their penulimate game on Sunday and finish their campaign at lowly Leafield Athletic on April 24.

Second-placed Belles must win their remaining four games and hope for the best.

They travel to Peterborough United on Sunday.

Andy Butler’s side lost 1-0 to Huddersfield Town, who play one level higher, in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Cup quarter-finals last weekend.