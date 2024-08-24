Doncaster Rovers loanee sheds light on what it's like being one of 11 Chelsea goalkeepers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It says alot when you realise that Chelsea could field a full starting XI consisting entirely of goalkeepers, if they so wished.

The last few years, since the takeover by Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital, has seen the London club hit the headlines after a series of expensive splurges in the transfer market.

Hoovering up players has become the norm at Stamford Bridge, and the fact that their pool of goalkeepers stands at double figures is just one example of the sheer scale of stockpiling.

Ted Sharman-Lowe is one of those aforementioned custodians on the books of the Blues, and is one of five currently plying their trade elsewhere on loan. The 21-year-old arrived at Doncaster Rovers on a season-long arrangement earlier this summer and has established himself as first choice for Grant McCann's promotion-chasers.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his arrival in South Yorkshire, Sharman-Lowe was asked to give an insight into the crazy world of Chelsea.

Understandably, given they are his paymasters and principle employers, Sharman-Lowe was never going to go into too much detail but did admit that there is considerable traffic in the way of him and a possible first team chance at his parent club.

To that end, he believes heading out on loan was the best thing for him at this early juncture in his career.

"I love playing for Chelsea and being part of the project they've got going on," he said, ahead of Doncaster's home game against Morecambe later today.

"Obviously, I signed before the current owners came in and so I've not been there that much with all the stuff going on with signing players and everything. I think I've done the best thing for myself in terms of going out on loan and getting minutes because, as you've seen, there's a lot of goalkeepers (there) especially.

"But I still love being a part of Chelsea and it's a great club that got me this loan.

"There's a lot of staff helping. Ross Turnbull comes to my games a lot and gives me feedback. Other coaches watch my games and tell me what I've done good and bad and try and help me as much as possible.

"It is (a) big (squad). They've got a lot of pro goalkeepers there, but obviously I'm not there at the minute so I'm just concentrating on being on loan and playing games for Doncaster."