Doncaster Rovers loanee Pontus Dahlberg sent to relegation rivals after Watford recall

Pontus Dahlberg

Dahlberg had been informed by new Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey that he would not be his number one for the remainder of the campaign, with Louis Jones given the nod.

Watford have taken up the option of recalling the Sweden international and have quickly posted him with the Gills, who sit directly above Rovers in the table in second bottom place.

Dahlberg made 20 appearances for Rovers across all competitions after joining on loan last summer. His last start came last weekend in the defeat to Fleetwood Town, with Jones sidelined through injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the Swede’s first appearance since McSheffrey took charge of Rovers, initially on a caretaker basis, at the start of December.

McSheffrey said this week that if Dahlberg was to be recalled that he would be unlikely to use the free loan berth on another goalkeeper.

*