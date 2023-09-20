Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marsh, who is on a season-long loan at Doncaster Rovers from his boyhood club Sheffield United, scored his first professional goal on his first start in men’s football in Tuesday’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win over Everton Under-21s.

Coincidentally, it was an Owls fan, Harrison Biggins, who scored Rovers’ other goal in the win.

"I’m really happy,” 19-year-old Marsh told The Free Press after the match.

Louie Marsh celebrates his goal for Doncaster Rovers against Everton Under-21s.

"I dreamt of scoring a goal on my debut last night.

"I was thinking of getting a hat-trick instead of one goal but I have got a lot of confidence now, so I’m looking forward to the next game.”

Marsh said he would cherish the goal “for a long time”.

The attacker had chances to score before and after he broke the deadlock with a smart finish from inside the box in the 56th minute.

He now has his sights on a place in the starting line-up for Saturday’s visit of League Two leaders Gillingham after quickly finding his feet under Rovers chief Grant McCann, who had been monitoring his progress for 18 months.

"He wants me to be myself and be a team player. Grant has got high expectations of me and I am really looking forward to working with him as well,” said Marsh, a prolific scorer at youth and development level.

“I spoke to Kenny (Black, Sheffield United’s loan manager) and said ‘I’m loving it here’.