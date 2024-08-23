Doncaster Rovers loanee earns international recognition - could miss three games
Midfielder Patrick Kelly, who joined Rovers on a season-long loan deal from West Ham United, has received a call-up by Northern Ireland's under-21s.
Tommy Wright's side take on England and Ukraine in a home double-header in Ballymena on Friday, September 6 and Tuesday, September 10 respectively. Kelly, aged 19, is part of a 23-man squad selected for the Euro 2025 qualifiers.
His selection by his country means Rovers could be without him for as many as three games in September.
The EFL Trophy game against Huddersfield Town (September 3) comes just days before NI's fixture with England, with Kelly possibly having already joined up with his country by then.
He'll certainly miss the home game with Gillingham the following weekend and is also likely to be unavailable for the trip to Harrogate on Thursday, September 12 - especially if he plays any part in the Ukraine game just 48 hours prior.
Rovers are preparing for this weekend’s visit of Morecambe as they look to bounce back from last Saturday’s loss down at Newport.
