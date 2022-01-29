Doncaster Rovers line up striker deal for transfer deadline day

McSheffrey says the player will act as a replacement for Omar Bogle, who departed the club on Thursday to join League Two side Hartlepool United.

“There will probably be one more on Monday,” he said after Saturday’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

“It’ll be a permanent to replace Omar Bogle.

Gary McSheffrey

“It’s another option up there and someone that can put the ball in the net and we can expect big things from in the future.”

McSheffrey admitted Bogle’s departure paved the way for the new addition, which would likely not have happened otherwise.

“It was a proactive reaction to Omar leaving,” he said.

“The only way Omar would have been allowed to leave was if we got a replacement.

“We moved quickly on a couple and we feel that we’ve got a good option for the club for the future.”

The Rovers boss believes the signing of the striker will be Rovers’ eighth and final piece of business for the transfer window.

“We’ve got five loans and you can only do five in a matchday squad,” he said.

“I think that will be business done.”

McSheffrey also does not expect there to be any departures ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline, with a potential move away for midfielder Ed Williams not restricted by the English cutoff.

“We might get a few of the youngsters out on loan now we’ve got bodies,” he said.

“In terms of any of the senior pros, I’m not too sure. A lot of them have been injured so they’re not in a position to affect another team.

“Ed has one potentially but that will be moving overseas so I think it’s something that I think can happen maybe later on.

“If that does happen, I think it’ll be the only one.”

