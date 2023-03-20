Both players travelled with the squad to face Salford on Saturday with midfielder Ravenhill making his first league appearance since the opening day of the season off the bench.

The 20-year-old, who recently returned from a temporary spell with National League North side Spennymoor Town, caught the eye after replacing Harrison Biggins due to injury.

On Ravenhill, Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: "He definitely brings positives to the team; all-out action, effort, he gives everything when he comes onto the pitch.

Jack Goodman celebrates scoring against Armthorpe Welfare during pre-season.

“He will be in the squad against Crawley Town. With the injury list growing Liam will probably feature more.”

Goodman turns 18 tomorrow and could mark the special occasion by making his first-ever league appearance.

The youngster, formerly of Notts County, has scored 21 goals for Doncaster’s youth team this season.

He featured against Lincoln City and Newcastle United’s Under-21s in the Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy respectively earlier this term.

On Goodman, who is expected to be offered a professional contract, Schofield said: "He will be in contention to be in the squad.

"Jack gained some invaluable experience on that (Salford) trip.”

Seventeen-year-old goalkeeper and first-year scholar Jake Oram has been named on the bench in recent weeks amid injuries to Doncaster’s back-up goalkeepers Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley.

Another first-year scholar, defender Will Flint, was named on the bench against Leyton Orient in January.