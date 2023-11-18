Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Snodin started his career at Doncaster and played more than 300 games for the club.

He returned to Rovers in 1998 as assistant manager to his younger brother Ian, another legend at DN4.

Former Belles boss Buxton took over at fourth-tier Sheffield last month following a short spell in charge of Bradford City.

John Sheridan and Glyn Snodin (right) pictured with John Sheridan during their time in charge at Chesterfield. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM.

Snodin, who has also had spells as assistant manager at Sunderland, Preston and Huddersfield Town, said: "It will be the first time I’ve been involved with a ladies team but I am looking forward to it.

"I have been impressed with what I have seen already. They are better than what I thought when I first saw them.”

Sheffield are currently three points from safety in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands.