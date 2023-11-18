Doncaster Rovers legend Glynn Snodin joins ex-Doncaster Rovers Belles boss at Sheffield FC Women
Snodin started his career at Doncaster and played more than 300 games for the club.
He returned to Rovers in 1998 as assistant manager to his younger brother Ian, another legend at DN4.
Former Belles boss Buxton took over at fourth-tier Sheffield last month following a short spell in charge of Bradford City.
Snodin, who has also had spells as assistant manager at Sunderland, Preston and Huddersfield Town, said: "It will be the first time I’ve been involved with a ladies team but I am looking forward to it.
"I have been impressed with what I have seen already. They are better than what I thought when I first saw them.”
Sheffield are currently three points from safety in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands.
Buxton led Belles to a second-placed finish in the same division last term but has suffered defeat in his two opening games at Sheffield.