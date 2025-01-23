Doncaster Rovers learn Chelsea and West Ham United decisions regarding young loan duo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has provided an update on the future of two loan players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe and midfielder Patrick Kelly both arrived at the start of the campaign from Chelsea and West Ham United respectively. As with all season-long loan arrangements, break clauses mean January can be a precarious time with parent clubs holding plenty of power. Often if players have caught the eye, parent clubs will think nothing of taking said player out of one team and parachuting them into the level above.

Thankfully, McCann has now revealed that both players will be staying put with recall clauses having since expired. "We had to be careful with the goalkeeping situation because there was a recall (option) in there with Ted to be called back by Chelsea," McCann told the Free Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, we were a bit worried in case they recalled him and then sent him somewhere else. But we've got that in writing now that Ted will be staying here. We just covered ourselves with Jake Oram coming back.

"There's different permutations around it all but the good news is Chelsea are really happy with Ted and are happy for him to stay for the rest of the season."

McCann was then asked if the same applied to Kelly and he confirmed that he too is set to see out the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign in South Yorkshire. "It's the same with PK," he added. "West Ham are really happy with his progression so far."

Rovers host Harrogate Town this weekend looking for a first-ever win over their Yorkshire rivals.